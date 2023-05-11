FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County deputies were involved in a car chase that ended in a crash on Thursday.

Forest Acres dispatch said the crash happened at the intersection of Forest Drive and North Beltline Boulevard.

Three people hurt in car chase that ended in crash in Forest Acres. (LMG)

A spokesperson for the Town of Forest Acres said deputies started to chase a woman who was driving a stolen car on Broad River Road.

Two people were hurt in the car she crashed into — which was innocent — along with the woman, the spokesperson added.

Photos from the scene show several cars involved.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

