South Carolina State Fair awards Midlands seniors scholarships

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Fair awarded 51 rising South Carolina college students scholarships.

A press release said The Ride of Your Life Scholarship Program increased its total scholarship investment to $500,000. This was the first increase in more than a decade, thanks in part to Circle K stores.

Each recipient was awarded $10,000 and the S.C. State Fair awarded a bonus scholarship this year for a total of 51 recipients.

Here is a complete list of the 2023 honorees.

“We are thrilled to announce the 51 recipients of our 2023 college scholarships and to invest in the future of these bright and talented students,” Nancy Smith, S.C. State Fair general manager. “At the South Carolina State Fair, we are proud to support higher education, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact these scholars will have on our state and beyond.”

“We were extremely pleased with the volume of applications we received this year,” says Smith. “Not only are we honored to support our students in South Carolina, but this program is also special because we are able to invest in our state’s colleges and universities — with funds staying in South Carolina.”

The Ride of Your Life Program has been an annual scholarship program since 1997, the State Fair has awarded more than $4 million in scholarships.

