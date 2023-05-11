SkyView
Soda City Live: Teacher shares ways parents can help all year-round

By Sierra Artemus
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s teacher appreciation week, and even though the end of the school year is closing in, there are still ways you can show your appreciation for our educators not just THIS week- but year-round.

A local teacher, Ashley Winn shares a few ways parents can help their children, by helping their teachers.

  • Create healthy habits and schedules (i.e. meal times, bedtimes, snack times and healthy food choices, homework, and activities schedule)
  • Engage in your child/children’s learning experience
  • Donate classroom supplies throughout the year
  • Keep frequent healthy and positive communications with teachers
  • Share positive news with teachers so that the student’s accomplishments (in or out of school) can be celebrated
  • Keep teachers informed if your child is troubled or bothered by something, that way the teacher can give extra hugs, love, and encouragement to support your child and also watch for signs to make sure they are safe and also feel safe and supported
  • Volunteer, volunteer, volunteer!

