Soda City Live: Second annual Police, Parks, and Pedals Community Bicycle Initiative

By Sierra Artemus
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - May is National Bicycle Safety Month.

The City of Columbia is gearing up to host the second annual Police- Parks- and Pedals.

This is a community bicycle initiative and rally event where more than 50 bicycles and helmets will be awarded to students for academic excellence.

Second annual Police, Parks, and Pedals Community Bicycle Initiative
Second annual Police, Parks, and Pedals Community Bicycle Initiative(The City of Columbia)

The race will take place on Saturday, May 13, at T.S. Martin Park at 10 a.m.

