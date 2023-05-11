Soda City Live: Candle business “Rare Flame Candles” provide messages of hope

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The smell of a candle makes its presence known when you walk into a room, and the owner of “Rare Flame Candles” wants the same from her customers.

The candles provide positive and uplifting messages, with each collection-sharing different words of encouragement.

For those looking to get a gift for mom, Rare Flame has a raffle for a Mother’s Day package.

Click here for more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.