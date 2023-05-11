SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

SC teachers, school employees paid parental leave bill passes

House members voted on Wednesday to agree with changes senators made to the bill, H. 3908, last week.
By Mary Green and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A bill that would guarantee paid parental leave for public school teachers in South Carolina when they welcome a new child via birth, adoption or fostering will soon be on the governor’s desk.

House members voted on Wednesday to agree with changes senators made to the bill, H. 3908, last week. This means the bill has now been passed by the House and Senate.

If signed by Gov. Henry McMaster, it would make South Carolina the first state in the southeast to guarantee public school employees statewide, including teachers, receive paid leave when they welcome a new child.

Lawmakers say the law would boost South Carolina’s efforts to recruit and retain teachers at a time the state’s educator shortage is growing.

Related: Bill would guarantee paid parental leave for SC teachers, school employees

The Parent Teacher Student Association issued the following statement on the passing of the bill:

This commitment is critically important in light of our state’s persistent and growing educator shortages. Given the scope of these shortages, the passage of H. 3908 should rightly be viewed as an important policy action, but it also cannot be allowed to stand as the only policy action to enhance educator recruitment and retention efforts in our state. More work remains for state and local leaders to ensure that every classroom in this state is staffed by the highly qualified educator that the students of South Carolina need and deserve...

PSTA’s full statement can be viewed below:

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alkeena Hackett was arrested with trafficking fentanyl.
Correctional officer charged with trafficking fentanyl
Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration
Camden High School student Chase Newman died following a boating collision on Wateree River...
New details on Kershaw County teen who died following boating incident
According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), they responded to a shooting at...
Road-rage murder leaves community in shock; RCSD investigation ongoing
A Richland County school was placed on secure status this afternoon after an unidentified...
Elementary placed on secure status after man drives onto campus with gunshot wound

Latest News

Luke D. Giddings is the mayor-elect of the Lee County seat.
Bishopville welcomes 21-year-old mayor-elect following historic campaign: ‘it’s time for change’
Push for new private swim lessons laws
“It’s a daily struggle,” Georgia Mother whose son drowned looking to bring new legislation to S.C.
Attempted Murder Suspect
Attempted Murder Suspect
New Details in Deadly Crash
New Details in Deadly Crash