SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

SC inmate denied vegan food didn’t have rights violated, court says

Kenneth Rivera
Kenneth Rivera(SC Dept. of Corrections)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Court of Appeals weighed in on an inmate’s grievance after he said he was not served vegan food during a lockdown.

Kenneth Rivera robbed a Lil Cricket convenience store on Old Augusta Road in Greenville County in 2014. Deputies said he asked for cigars and when the clerk turned around, he pulled out a gun and demanded cash.

He is serving his prison sentence at Broad River Correctional for armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was also found guilty of smuggling or possessing contraband while in prison in 2019.

The Administrative Law Court (ALC) already dismissed Rivera’s grievance, claiming his constitutional rights were violated when the South Carolina Department of Corrections failed to serve him vegan meals in accordance with his religious diet during a prison security lockdown.

Rivera appealed the decision with the SC Court of Appeals, but they responded on Thursday siding with the ALC’s decision to dismiss his grievance.

The court says the Department of Corrections is committed to providing inmates with food that complies with their religious diet, but it’s based on available resources and the practice cannot interfere with security or safety.

Rivera has received two certificates for culinary arts while incarcerated.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alkeena Hackett was arrested with trafficking fentanyl.
Correctional officer charged with trafficking fentanyl
Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration
Columbia Police are investigating a deadly crash involving three cars.
One woman dead, Two children in critical condition after crash at Columbia intersection
According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), they responded to a shooting at...
Road-rage murder leaves community in shock; RCSD investigation ongoing
Two people hurt in Forest Acres car chase that ended in a crash
19-year-old woman arrested after chase across Richland County

Latest News

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is warning of a new variation of a telephone scam that...
Orangeburg Co. deputies warn of new round of familiar scam
Christopher Joseph Yarbrough was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon on charges of domestic...
Newberry man arrested after allegedly putting crushed pills into victim’s food
Thomas Andrews -left (elected mayor 2023), Ryan Newton (middle) and Stephen Oliver (right) will...
Fresh faces, and one familiar one, promise generational change for Forest Acres’ future
Two Teens Charged in Meadowlake Park Shooting
Legal experts break down charges for juveniles charged in mass shooting
Stabbing Incidents at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Stabbing Incidents at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center