Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigating two stabbing incidents at Alvin S. Glenn

Deputies said they were notified about the incidents Thursday morning
Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center(Chris Joseph)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is investigating two stabbing incidents that occurred at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Deputies said they were notified about the incidents Thursday morning.

A total of three victims were stabbed, with two stabbed in the G Dorm and one stabbed in the Unit B common area.

RCSD said no arrests have been made.

The victims were taken to a local hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, WIS will have more information as it becomes available.

