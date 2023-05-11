Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigating two stabbing incidents at Alvin S. Glenn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is investigating two stabbing incidents that occurred at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Deputies said they were notified about the incidents Thursday morning.

A total of three victims were stabbed, with two stabbed in the G Dorm and one stabbed in the Unit B common area.

RCSD said no arrests have been made.

The victims were taken to a local hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, WIS will have more information as it becomes available.

