SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Orangeburg Co. deputies warn of new round of familiar scam

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is warning of a new variation of a telephone scam that...
The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is warning of a new variation of a telephone scam that has recently begun circulating.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The sheriff of Orangeburg County says a telephone scam that has fooled people into handing over money in the past seems to be recirculating.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said his agency has received reports of phone calls with the caller identifying himself as a “Sgt. Maddock” from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office. This fictitious “Sgt. Maddock” tells the would-be victim they have a legal matter that must be taken care of and then instructs the victim to call that number back to take care of the situation.

“First, we do not handle legal matters, that is what an attorney does,” Ravenell said. “Second, we don’t have a ‘Sgt. Maddock.’”

The number being used in the scam is 803-570-5138. It is a number that is similar to one used by a scammer last month in a “missed jury duty” scam, sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said. In that scam, a fake “Officer Madison” used the number 803-530-5134 to collect money the potential victims did not actually owe.

Ravenell said this new version is similarly designed to play on people’s fears.

“This one appears to be a variation of the missed jury duty scam,” he said. “If you’ve received such a call, please let us know.”

Anyone who has received the call is asked to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alkeena Hackett was arrested with trafficking fentanyl.
Correctional officer charged with trafficking fentanyl
Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration
Columbia Police are investigating a deadly crash involving three cars.
One woman dead, Two children in critical condition after crash at Columbia intersection
According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), they responded to a shooting at...
Road-rage murder leaves community in shock; RCSD investigation ongoing
A Richland County school was placed on secure status this afternoon after an unidentified...
Elementary placed on secure status after man drives onto campus with gunshot wound

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Weather is more active this weekend
Columbia is Owed $1.8 in Parking Tickets
Columbia is Owed $1.8 in Parking Tickets
Columbia Parking Services reports as of April 2023, there were 50,352 parking tickets with...
Columbia drivers haven’t paid $1.8M in parking tickets & fees
Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigating two stabbing incidents at Alvin S. Glenn