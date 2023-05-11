New Lake Murray development in Chapin to bring $250 million in economic impact to area

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - A new development in Lake Murray will have a large economic impact on the area.

The Vice President of Marketing for Lake Murray, Micah Decker, said WhiteWater Landing, the last of the Timberlake property, will most likely be one of the last large developments on the water.

WhiteWater Landing continues American Land Holding’s $40 million investment in three of four surrounding counties of Lake Murray including Saluda, Newberry, and Lexington, and will represent a value of over $250 million dollars in current and future custom home construction read a press release.

Dean Sinatra, Managing Development Partner of American Land Holdings (WhiteWater Landing) said:

We are seeing customers move from larger metropolitan markets who are taking advantage of market conditions and the ability to buy a lot now and build their dream home later. They have decided they want to live on the water and Lake Murray is an ideal location due to the quality of the area, our developments, and the national award-winning lake itself. We expect to see a high demand from locals, families, empty nesters, and retirees—WhiteWater Landing has the potential to sell out as soon as it comes to the market.

Decker added the new development will bring an economic impact of over $250 million dollars in current and future custom home construction.

“Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board has enjoyed working with American Land Holdings for the last 5 years. This developer is in tune with the future of residential development by maximizing scenic landscapes, amenities, and more, to lure families to the pinnacle of the lake living experience,” states Miriam Atria, the organization’s President and CEO.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.