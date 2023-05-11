Local nonprofit is trying new approach to save lives

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new pilot program is in place for some people getting out of jail who could be at risk for relapsing and using narcotics.

Every year the Lexington Richland Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council helps around five thousand people battle drug addiction.

Now the nonprofit has a new innovative idea and hoping to save lives.

Battling a drug addiction for more than half her life, and being arrested over and over Mattie Fuque is on the right road.

Mattie Fuque says “I just graduated college. It’s a big difference and I have a four-year-old son. My life is so much better now.”

In a unique partnership the Lexington Richland Alcohol And Drug Abuse Council, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, and Lexington County Detention Center are offering free Narcan to people getting out of jail from a vending machine.

“A lot of times when people are released from a detention center or prison they go back to drugs they have used before. This is a harm reduction strategy to make sure that if they do use them, they will stay alive because if you haven’t used drugs in a while, and you start using again you are more prone to having an overdose,” said Robbie Robertson, from the Lexington Richland Alcohol And Drug Abuse Counsel.

LRADAC responded to critics that say the move may promote drug use.

Robertson adds “I would tell people who say this promotes drugs, that’s incorrect. This is a harm reduction strategy because if we keep people alive, we are able to help them and treat them and give them treatment. Right now so many people are dying from overdoses. Sometimes even just trying one pill. So having Narcan, it’s almost like having an instrumental part of a first aid kit.”

Over the years, Fuque says about a dozen of her friends have died using drugs. She told us about her friend Lauren.

Fuque says “If she had possibly had Narcan, there is a chance her life could’ve been saved.”

