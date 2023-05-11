Legal expert breaks down charges for teens arrested in Richland County park mass shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A legal expert is breaking down the charges for two teen brothers arrested in a mass shooting at a park in Richland County.

The shooting happened at Meadowlake Park the early morning of April 29 where 11 people ages 16 to 20 were hurt.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) said the two teens — who Sheriff Leon Lott said were 16-years-old at the time of their arrest, but have since turned 17 — will face 11 counts of attempted murder, possession of stolen weapon, possession of handgun under 18, possession of weapon during a violent crime, and possession of weapon with obliterated serial number.

As of right now, those teens are not being tried as adults, according to RCSD. However, the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office could make the determination to charge the boys as adults at a later date.

The names of the two boys will not be made public at this time.

WIS’s Andrew Fancher sat down with Attorney Scott J. Hayes who is not representing anyone in the Meadowlake Park shooting case, but he practices criminal defense law in Columbia.

Hayes went over multiple case scenarios and said the two teens could potentially face a very broad range of time behind bars.

In Fancher’s report at 7 p.m., he’ll explain what would have to happen for the boys to receive the maximum sentence of 330 years behind bars.

Check back here for updates.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.