FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Daily afternoon/evening showers & storms are possible Friday through Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A more typical summer pattern is building over the region this weekend with hot and humid conditions leading to a few afternoon/evening showers and storms tonight through Sunday.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES .

We see mid 80s Friday with a chance of showers and storms this afternoon/evening.

Saturday has more clouds and temps in the mid 80s by the afternoon. There’s a 30% chance of isolated showers during the afternoon/evening.

Mother’s day also has a chance of showers and storms (40%) by the afternoon and evening. Temps are in the upper 80s.

A low pressure system moves in the region Monday increasing rain chances to 60%.

Slightly drier air will try to move in behind this system giving us a couple dry days Tuesday and Wednesday.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

More of the same today with times of sun and clouds warming highs into the low to mid 80s. The one thing you will notice is the humidity starting to creeping up as a warm front pushes north. A wave in the jet stream will also swing east and bring a 30% chance of showers and storms this afternoon/evening.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Saturday will be little warmer with the southern flow taking hold as highs will top out in the middle 80s under partly cloudy skies. Another upper level wave could try to sweep across the Midlands Saturday afternoon/evening sparking off a 30% of a few showers and storms.

WIS (WIS)

For Mother’s Day a weak low pressure system arrives into the afternoon bringing a 40% chance of rain and thunder. Morning lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the mid to upper 80s. The best chance of rain is in the afternoon and evening.

WIS (WIS)

A low pressure and frontal system will slide down over the region on Monday producing a 60% chance of showers and storms with highs in the lower 80s.

WIS (WIS)

Behind this front drier air will work over the Carolinas dropping our humidity levels leading to some nice May weather with highs in the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm with highs in the low to mid-80s again. A few PM showers can’t be ruled out, near 30% chance of evening rain.

Saturday: Even warmer with good breaks of sun. A few isolated PM storms are possible (30% chance). Highs nearing the mid to upper 80s.

Mother’s Day: Hotter with high temps in the upper 80s. A few storms can form during the afternoon (40%).

Monday: More clouds with a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms Highs are in the lower 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with lower humidity. Highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday: More clouds than sun with highs in the mid 80s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.