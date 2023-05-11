FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Staying mostly calm until Mother’s Day Weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Partial sunshine and mid-80s remain the story through Friday, with spotty weekend storm chances ahead.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES .

Partial sunshine will settle in for the rest of this work week as highs push to the mid-80s.

Good breaks of sun will battle through on Saturday, as highs rise to the upper 80s.

More heat is looking more likely for Mother’s Day, with a high around 90, as feel-like temps push to the lower 90s.

Isolated storms can’t be ruled out on Saturday, but look a bit more likely into Mother’s Day Sunday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

WIS (WIS)

Good morning everyone! Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-80s mainly tell the story for today and tomorrow.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Breaks of sun remain for Saturday too, but highs look to make a jump back to the upper 80s, with a bump in humidity.

WIS (WIS)

Slightly hotter temps nearing 90 are likely into Mother’s Day. Isolated p.m. storms remain possible for this weekend.

Storm potential looks to increase a bit for Monday, so remain weather aware even if the chance is isolated!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Some sun breaking through cloud cover at times. Highs in the mid-80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm with highs in the mid-80s again. A couple p.m. showers can’t be ruled out.

Saturday: Even warmer with good breaks of sun. A few stray p.m. storms are possible. Highs nearing the upper 80s.

Mother’s Day: Hotter with high temps pushing near 90 degrees. Isolated storms can form during the afternoon.

Monday: Isolated afternoon storms around with highs to the mid-80s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.