SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Firefighters investigating fire at Garners Ferry Road Walmart

Firefighters said the fire damaged store property and merchandise.
Firefighters said second-shift crews responded to the store at around 10:15 a.m. where they...
Firefighters said second-shift crews responded to the store at around 10:15 a.m. where they found smoke throughout the main area of the store upon arrival.(Columbia Fire Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Fire Department announced they are investigating the cause of a fire that happened at a Walmart on Garners Ferry Road Thursday.

Firefighters said second-shift crews responded to the store at around 10:15 a.m. where they found smoke throughout the main area of the store upon arrival.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters said the fire damaged store property and merchandise.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by our fire marshal’s office, according to firefighters.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alkeena Hackett was arrested with trafficking fentanyl.
Correctional officer charged with trafficking fentanyl
Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration
According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), they responded to a shooting at...
Road-rage murder leaves community in shock; RCSD investigation ongoing
Columbia Police are investigating a deadly crash involving three cars.
One woman dead, Two children in critical condition after crash at Columbia intersection
Ballot by Shutterstock.
21-year-old wins Bishopville’s historic mayoral race

Latest News

Janet Barrineau Derrick (left) Diane Stevens Bochette (right) was arrested after an animal...
Two Sumter women arrested after animal cruelty investigation
My First Library
My First Library
FIRST ALERT WEATHER MIDDAY 05/11/2023
FIRST ALERT WEATHER MIDDAY 05/11/2023
Deputies respond to a report of a fight at A.C. Flora High School.
Two students arrested at AC Flora High School after fights