Firefighters investigating fire at Garners Ferry Road Walmart

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Fire Department announced they are investigating the cause of a fire that happened at a Walmart on Garners Ferry Road Thursday.

Firefighters said second-shift crews responded to the store at around 10:15 a.m. where they found smoke throughout the main area of the store upon arrival.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters said the fire damaged store property and merchandise.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by our fire marshal’s office, according to firefighters.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.