Fairfield County deputies searching for missing 12-year-old

Fairfield County deputies are searching for a missing child named Dakota Crouch.
Fairfield County deputies are searching for a missing child named Dakota Crouch.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old.

Dakota Crouch was last seen walking away from the Winnsboro Arms Apartments around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

She weighs around 90 pounds and was wearing a black sweatshirt/pullover, black pants, and “rainbow-colored” Crocs shoes.

Investigators say Crouch may be in the Zion Hill area of Winnsboro near Gaither Street.

Anyone who sees Crouch or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to call 803-635-4411 or call 911.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

