SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

District votes to dismiss River Bluff teacher arrested in December

The decision comes after the district’s recommendation to dismiss the teacher, Susan Horton.
The Lexington County School District One logo
The Lexington County School District One logo(Lexington County School District One)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County School District One school board voted Wednesday to dismiss a River Bluff teacher who was arrested after a gun was found in her car.

The decision comes after the district’s recommendation to dismiss the teacher, Susan Horton.

Horton, 54, was arrested in December after investigators found a gun in her vehicle on school grounds.

When Horton was interviewed by investigators, she told them she had a permit but the gun was not in a locked or secured compartment of her car as required by law.

Horton was charged with carrying a weapon on school property and was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.

Horton was released after being given a personal recognizance bond of $2,500.

According to the district, Horton has been on administrative leave since her arrest.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alkeena Hackett was arrested with trafficking fentanyl.
Correctional officer charged with trafficking fentanyl
Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration
Columbia Police are investigating a deadly crash involving three cars.
One woman dead, Two children in critical condition after crash at Columbia intersection
According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), they responded to a shooting at...
Road-rage murder leaves community in shock; RCSD investigation ongoing
A Richland County school was placed on secure status this afternoon after an unidentified...
Elementary placed on secure status after man drives onto campus with gunshot wound

Latest News

Expert explains what's next for suspects in Meadowlake park shooting
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Weather is more active this weekend
Columbia is Owed $1.8 in Parking Tickets
Columbia is Owed $1.8 in Parking Tickets
Columbia Parking Services reports as of April 2023, there were 50,352 parking tickets with...
Columbia drivers haven’t paid $1.8M in parking tickets & fees