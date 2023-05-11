District votes to dismiss River Bluff teacher arrested in December

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County School District One school board voted Wednesday to dismiss a River Bluff teacher who was arrested after a gun was found in her car.

The decision comes after the district’s recommendation to dismiss the teacher, Susan Horton.

Horton, 54, was arrested in December after investigators found a gun in her vehicle on school grounds.

When Horton was interviewed by investigators, she told them she had a permit but the gun was not in a locked or secured compartment of her car as required by law.

Horton was charged with carrying a weapon on school property and was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.

Horton was released after being given a personal recognizance bond of $2,500.

According to the district, Horton has been on administrative leave since her arrest.

