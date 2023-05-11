SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Deputies respond to reports of a fight at AC Flora High School

Deputies respond to a report of a fight at A.C. Flora High School.
Deputies respond to a report of a fight at A.C. Flora High School.(Russ Congdon)
By Maggie Brown
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s deputies and Forest Acres police responded to A.C. Flora High School on Thursday afternoon after reports of a fight.

According to the sheriff’s department, the “situation is under control.”

A spokesperson with Richland County School District One was not able to confirm if the school was placed on “secure status” or put on lockdown.

Secure status is when the school district continues classroom instruction but no one is allowed inside or outside the school building.

A WIS-TV photojournalist at the school heard an announcement over the school’s PA system alerting students to stay in their classrooms while law enforcement worked to resolve the situation.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alkeena Hackett was arrested with trafficking fentanyl.
Correctional officer charged with trafficking fentanyl
Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration
According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), they responded to a shooting at...
Road-rage murder leaves community in shock; RCSD investigation ongoing
Columbia Police are investigating a deadly crash involving three cars.
One woman dead, Two children in critical condition after crash at Columbia intersection
Ballot by Shutterstock.
21-year-old wins Bishopville’s historic mayoral race

Latest News

Two people hurt in Forest Acres car chase that ended in a crash
Three people hurt in car chase that ended in crash in Forest Acres
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Staying mostly calm until Mother’s Day Weekend
New Lake Murray development in Chapin to bring $250 million in economic impact to area
New Lake Murray development in Chapin to bring $250 million in economic impact to area
First Alert News Desk: Jackie Zeman passes away