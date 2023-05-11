Deputies respond to reports of a fight at AC Flora High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s deputies and Forest Acres police responded to A.C. Flora High School on Thursday afternoon after reports of a fight.

According to the sheriff’s department, the “situation is under control.”

A spokesperson with Richland County School District One was not able to confirm if the school was placed on “secure status” or put on lockdown.

Secure status is when the school district continues classroom instruction but no one is allowed inside or outside the school building.

A WIS-TV photojournalist at the school heard an announcement over the school’s PA system alerting students to stay in their classrooms while law enforcement worked to resolve the situation.

