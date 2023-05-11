SkyView
Columbia police search for woman accused of shooting elderly man

Officers consider Ashley to be armed and dangerous.
Officers are searching for 19-year-old Skiesha Ashley who is accused of shooting her 65-year-old male friend.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officers are searching for a woman after she was accused of shooting an elderly man.

The Columbia Police Department reports investigators are searching for 19-year-old Skiesha Ashley, who is considered to be armed and dangerous after she was accused of shooting a 65-year-old male friend on Howell Avenue on Monday, May 8.

Investigators say police responded to a shot spotter alert and found the injured man. Medical staff said his injury isn’t life-threatening according to officers. Officers add Ashley is considered an attempted murder suspect.

Evidence was collected at the scene by investigators for processing. If you have any information on Ashley’s whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers or call 888-CRIMESC.

