Columbia police looking for suspect accused of setting fire at Garners Ferry Road Walmart

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police Department investigators are working to identify a man who is suspected of intentionally igniting merchandise inside the Garners Ferry Road Walmart.

The fire occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 11.

According to law enforcement, the man was seen on camera setting off a pack of fireworks inside the store.

The fire was also being investigated by the Columbia-Richland Fire Department as the fire marshal’s office tried to determine what was the cause of the fire.

Everyone inside the store was evacuated and no one was reported injured.

CPD is asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.