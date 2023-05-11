SkyView
Columbia police looking for suspect accused of setting fire at Garners Ferry Road Walmart

By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police Department investigators are working to identify a man who is suspected of intentionally igniting merchandise inside the Garners Ferry Road Walmart.

The fire occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 11.

According to law enforcement, the man was seen on camera setting off a pack of fireworks inside the store.

The fire was also being investigated by the Columbia-Richland Fire Department as the fire marshal’s office tried to determine what was the cause of the fire.

Everyone inside the store was evacuated and no one was reported injured.

CPD is asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers.

