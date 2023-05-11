SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Columbia-based pizza restaurant to start franchising opportunities

The Village idiot Pizza is now offering franchise opportunities.
The Columbia based restaurant is expanding.
The Columbia based restaurant is expanding.(Forrest Clonts | Village Idiot Pizza)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you are a fan of Village Idiot Pizza, you now have the opportunity to join the Midlands restaurant with a franchise of your own.

A press release read that Village Idiot Pizza is now offering franchise opportunities for people who want to help expand Village Idiot Pizza to more local communities.

Village Idiot Pizza has 20+ years of experience and they bring their lessons learned and proven systems to the table also read the press release.

The Columbia restaurant has been a franchisee, with three Columbia locations, the company will provide partners with the tools to know what to do (and what not to do) during their business journey.

For more information about how you can be a partner, visit here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alkeena Hackett was arrested with trafficking fentanyl.
Correctional officer charged with trafficking fentanyl
Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration
According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), they responded to a shooting at...
Road-rage murder leaves community in shock; RCSD investigation ongoing
Columbia Police are investigating a deadly crash involving three cars.
One woman dead, Two children in critical condition after crash at Columbia intersection
A Richland County school was placed on secure status this afternoon after an unidentified...
Elementary placed on secure status after man drives onto campus with gunshot wound

Latest News

First Alert News Desk: Jackie Zeman passes away
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Staying mostly calm until Mother’s Day Weekend
Skiesha Ashley has been identified by CPD as an attempted murder suspect who shot a 65-year-old...
Suspect identified in Howell Avenue shooting that injured man
Columbia police searching for 19-year-old Skiesha Ashley.
Columbia police search for woman accused of shooting elderly man