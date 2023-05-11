Columbia-based pizza restaurant to start franchising opportunities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you are a fan of Village Idiot Pizza, you now have the opportunity to join the Midlands restaurant with a franchise of your own.

A press release read that Village Idiot Pizza is now offering franchise opportunities for people who want to help expand Village Idiot Pizza to more local communities.

Village Idiot Pizza has 20+ years of experience and they bring their lessons learned and proven systems to the table also read the press release.

The Columbia restaurant has been a franchisee, with three Columbia locations, the company will provide partners with the tools to know what to do (and what not to do) during their business journey.

For more information about how you can be a partner, visit here.

