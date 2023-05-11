Bishopville welcomes 21-year-old mayor-elect following historic campaign: ‘it’s time for change’

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - This week, the City of Bishopville welcomed the youngest mayor in South Carolina history following a hotly contested race with the incumbent.

As of Tuesday night, a 21-year-old businessman, community activist, and online college student named Luke D. Giddings is the mayor-elect of the Lee County seat.

“I hope my constituents hold me accountable. I hope they don’t let me run 40 or 50 years before they un-elect me. If I’m not doing anything after the next four years… then un-elect me,” said Giddings on Wednesday.

Giddings beat Incumbent Mayor Grady A. Brown, a 79-year-old with five decades of political experience, by a mere 54 votes. According to the Lee County Elections Office, Giddings received 351 votes while Brown received 297.

Per Giddings, he’s the youngest elected official in Lee County history and the fourth youngest mayor in the nation.

The newly turned 21-year-old has served as Secretary of the Lee County Lions Club, Member of the City Zoning Commission, and deacon of his church.

Above all, Giddings told WIS he’s most proud of serving as President of Lee County Shared Hope (LCSH), a 501(c)(3) non-profit which opened the county’s first-ever homeless shelter in April.

Giddings said the hardest part of his campaign was the stereotypes and stigma that came with his age. In a sit-down last month, former Mayor Brown told WIS that more younger people needed to get involved in politics, but proceeded to say Giddings was “too young” for office.

“I combat that with a simple answer. I wasn’t too young when I raised hundreds and thousands of dollars for a homeless shelter that several adults, including my opponents, couldn’t do in three years. I did that in six months,” said Giddings.

Assuming the council supports, Giddings hopes to invest millions of dollars into the heart of downtown Bishopville. This is to clean up Main Street while simultaneously supporting old storefronts and enticing new businesses.

“We’re going to target the young people that move away, that don’t typically come back here. We’re going to have jobs for them to work, we’re going to have buildings for them to open small businesses in and we’re going to see a thriving community,” continued Giddings.

In addition to a new mayor, Bishopville welcomed two new members to the city council on election day: 22-year-old Keshian Scott and 63-year-old Belinda Scott Hays.

“I could’ve moved away, went to college somewhere, enjoyed life, and really settled somewhere else where there was a lot more opportunity. But I didn’t, because I believe we can be just like those other places. In fact, I think we can offer more and be better. But that takes work and progress and I know we’re not going to get there unless somebody makes that sacrifice. That’s why I chose to stay and make this a better place for everyone,” concluded Giddings.

The results of Tuesday’s election will be finalized at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

