SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

‘We were in the middle of flying bullets:’ Meadowlake Park mass shooting witness’ car shot up

One woman who witnessed the mass shooting at Meadowlake Park
By Nick Neville
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One woman who witnessed the mass shooting at Meadowlake Park around 1 a.m. in April is sharing her story.

She requested anonymity due to safety concerns.

The woman said she got a message from her daughter, a Keenan High School junior, indicating that she wanted to be picked up from the gathering at the park.

When she went to pick her up, people started shooting at her vehicle. One bullet landed just inches away from her windshield.

She said it’s been a difficult time for her and her teenage daughter, along with her 7-year-old daughter who was also in the car at the time.

This story will be updated.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alkeena Hackett was arrested with trafficking fentanyl.
Correctional officer charged with trafficking fentanyl
Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration
Camden High School student Chase Newman died following a boating collision on Wateree River...
New details on Kershaw County teen who died following boating incident
According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), they responded to a shooting at...
Road-rage murder leaves community in shock; RCSD investigation ongoing
A Richland County school was placed on secure status this afternoon after an unidentified...
Elementary placed on secure status after man drives onto campus with gunshot wound

Latest News

The PGA TOUR announced the Myrtle Beach Classic will debut in 2024.
PGA TOUR announces Myrtle Beach Classic to debut in 2024
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School to move location
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School to move location
The U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI, along with other federal, state and local law...
26 indicted on federal charges in multi-agency Lowcountry operation
WIS's Nick Neville spoke to a woman who witnessed the mass shooting at Meadowlake Park
WIS's Nick Neville spoke to a woman who witnessed the mass shooting at Meadowlake Park.