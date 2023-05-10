‘We were in the middle of flying bullets:’ Meadowlake Park mass shooting witness’ car shot up

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One woman who witnessed the mass shooting at Meadowlake Park around 1 a.m. in April is sharing her story.

She requested anonymity due to safety concerns.

The woman said she got a message from her daughter, a Keenan High School junior, indicating that she wanted to be picked up from the gathering at the park.

When she went to pick her up, people started shooting at her vehicle. One bullet landed just inches away from her windshield.

She said it’s been a difficult time for her and her teenage daughter, along with her 7-year-old daughter who was also in the car at the time.

This story will be updated.

