SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

WATCH: Sheriff’s deputies rescue hawk from a snake’s coil

The deputies said the hawk’s death was imminent.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Body camera video caught the moment when deputies in Florida jumped in to rescue a hawk from the coil of a snake.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies were called to a neighborhood Sunday for the report of an injured hawk in the roadway.

The deputies found the bird with a snake wrapped around its neck and said the hawk’s death was imminent.

They were able to remove the snake from the other animal. The hawk then took a breath and flew away.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Clovis Watson said he is thankful for “Deputy Sheriffs like Dasher and Forero, who go above and beyond the call of duty in incidents that may be outside of their normal scope of duty. Great Work Gentleman!”

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alkeena Hackett was arrested with trafficking fentanyl.
Correctional officer charged with trafficking fentanyl
Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration
Camden High School student Chase Newman died following a boating collision on Wateree River...
New details on Kershaw County teen who died following boating incident
According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), they responded to a shooting at...
Road-rage murder leaves community in shock; RCSD investigation ongoing
A Richland County school was placed on secure status this afternoon after an unidentified...
Elementary placed on secure status after man drives onto campus with gunshot wound

Latest News

Migrants cross the Rio Bravo into the United States from Matamoros, Mexico, Tuesday, May 9,...
US to limit asylum at Mexico border, open 100 migration hubs
Hundreds of U.S. troops are heading to the southern border ahead of an expected migrant surge
Texas border crisis: U.S troops, more migrants arrive
The PGA TOUR announced the Myrtle Beach Classic will debut in 2024.
PGA TOUR announces Myrtle Beach Classic to debut in 2024
'Beetlejuice 2' announced with Michael Keaton, Tim Burton returning
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School to move location
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School to move location