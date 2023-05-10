SkyView
Suspect identified in Howell Avenue shooting that injured man

Skiesha Ashley has been identified by CPD as an attempted murder suspect who shot a 65-year-old...
Skiesha Ashley has been identified by CPD as an attempted murder suspect who shot a 65-year-old man on Howell Avenue.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia investigators say the suspect accused of shooting a 65-year-old man on Monday, May 8, has been identified.

Columbia Police Department officers responded to a Shotspotter alert on Howell Avenue and found a male victim injured.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening treatment.

Skiesha Ashley, 19, is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to contact CrimeStoppers.

$30,000 Reward Offered for Capture of Jeriod Price
SC Senate debates controversial education bill
Witness recalls shooting at Meadowlake Park
