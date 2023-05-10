SkyView
Sumter man arrested for recent spike in auto break-ins

Quavez Lee Young was arrested in connection with multiple auto breaks in Sumter.
Quavez Lee Young was arrested in connection with multiple auto breaks in Sumter.(Sumter Police Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man is currently behind bars after being arrested for at least 125 auto break-ins and multiple other charges.

The Sumter Police Department says Quavez Lee Young, 24, of Love Street is linked to the recent spike in auto break-ins that occurred within the city.

In many of the cases, windows were broken and firearms were among the items reported stolen, according to officials.

Young is being charged with 125 counts of breaking and entering an auto, possession of burglary tools, criminal conspiracy, drug trafficking, grand larceny, and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle worth more than $10,000.

Since his arrest, Sumter officers have linked him to at least two cases in 2022.

On Monday, May 8, the suspect’s bond was denied and he is being held in the local detention center after his arrest last week.

Law enforcement is expecting more charges as Sumter officers and other area law enforcement agencies work together to identify possible individuals involved as well as ties to other cases.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

