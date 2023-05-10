Sumter County deputies seeking man in relation to April murder

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding 35-year-old Aubray Bernard DeLoach.

Investigators say they are looking for him in connection to an ongoing murder investigation after Diequan Underwood was found dead in the early morning hours.

The victim was found on April 29, 2023, along Hwy 261 near Yorkridge and was pronounced deceased from a gunshot wound.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis stated, “This is the first homicide of 2023. Mr. Underwood was murdered late last night and he was left along the roadway by someone who disregarded the value of his life. We are doing everything possible to verify those involved and ensure they are held accountable.”

Deloach is believed to be in Columbia and is associated with the Carousel Circle area.

Anyone to see DeLoach is asked to call 911, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000, or report it anonymously for a reward to CrimeStoppers.

