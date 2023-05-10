SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Starbucks debuts 2 new drinks for summer menu

The Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino and the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew are...
The Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino and the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew are available now for a limited time.(Starbucks Corporation)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Starbucks announced its two new beverages for summer, which debuted in stores Tuesday.

The Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino and the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew are available now for a limited time.

The Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino blends roast coffee, sweet chocolate, and refreshing mint flavors with rich Frappuccino chips and ice. The drink is topped with a layer of mocha sauce, whipped cream, and a chocolate cookie mint sprinkle.

The White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew combines Starbucks cold brew sweetened with macadamia syrup and topped with a white chocolate macadamia cream cold foam and finished with toasted cookie crumbles.

To round out the new summer menu, Starbucks is also offering a Bumblebee Cake Pop.

To round out the new summer menu, Starbucks is also offering a Bumblebee Cake Pop.
To round out the new summer menu, Starbucks is also offering a Bumblebee Cake Pop.(Starbucks Corporation)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alkeena Hackett was arrested with trafficking fentanyl.
Correctional officer charged with trafficking fentanyl
Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration
Camden High School student Chase Newman died following a boating collision on Wateree River...
New details on Kershaw County teen who died following boating incident
According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), they responded to a shooting at...
Road-rage murder leaves community in shock; RCSD investigation ongoing
A Richland County school was placed on secure status this afternoon after an unidentified...
Elementary placed on secure status after man drives onto campus with gunshot wound

Latest News

Migrants cross the Rio Bravo into the United States from Matamoros, Mexico, Tuesday, May 9,...
US to limit asylum at Mexico border, open 100 migration hubs
Hundreds of U.S. troops are heading to the southern border ahead of an expected migrant surge
Texas border crisis: U.S troops, more migrants arrive
The PGA TOUR announced the Myrtle Beach Classic will debut in 2024.
PGA TOUR announces Myrtle Beach Classic to debut in 2024
'Beetlejuice 2' announced with Michael Keaton, Tim Burton returning
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School to move location
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School to move location