Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday - safe sitter and super sibling programs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Medical Center not only offers a variety of classes for members of the community including children.

Super Sibling and Safe Sitter are two courses available to children, with Super Sibling for children aged 5-10 and Safe Sitter for children aged 11-13.

Super Sibling

May 18, 2023 @ 6 p.m.

Safe Sitter

May 29, 2023 @ 8:30 p.m.

Click here to find classes. Click here for maternity classes.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.