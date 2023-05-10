SkyView
Soda City Live: The art of penmanship with B Dot Ink

By Sierra Artemus
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Description cards, place cards, and signage you name it, B Dot Ink does it all.

The stationary design company is run by Lauren Benjamin and she creates masterful works of art using words and ink and it is all made by hand.

She shares ways to turn ordinary handwritten work into extraordinary fonts.

