Soda City Live: The art of penmanship with B Dot Ink

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Description cards, place cards, and signage you name it, B Dot Ink does it all.

The stationary design company is run by Lauren Benjamin and she creates masterful works of art using words and ink and it is all made by hand.

She shares ways to turn ordinary handwritten work into extraordinary fonts.

Click here for more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.