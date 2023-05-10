Road-rage murder leaves community in shock; RCSD investigation ongoing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 53-year-old killed in a road-rage incident last Friday was identified by the Richland County Coroner as Steven Burchfield.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), they responded to a shooting at the CITGO Leesburg Convenience Store around 9 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found Burchfield lying unresponsive next to a gas pump. The Columbia resident was reportedly shot in the lower body.

The 53-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead within the evening.

At the crime scene, RCSD collected multiple spent shell casings in the parking lot. An incident report said a wrecked vehicle was located nearby.

Investigators believe Burchfield’s murder is linked to a road rage incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact RCSD or CrimeStoppers.

