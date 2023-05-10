SkyView
Principal rides Mountain Dew drinking camel after students complete reading challenge

Annie Burnside Elementary School Principal Janet Campbell made her students a promise.
On Tuesday, Annie Burnside Elementary School Principal Janet Campbell rode a camel named Abraham on the grounds of the school, who from time to time enjoys a sip of Mountain Dew.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Annie Burnside Elementary School Principal Janet Campbell made her students a promise.

Campbell promised that if they read over 50,000 books by May 5, she would ride a camel. After her students read 63,7222 books, Campbell acted upon her promise.

On Tuesday, Campbell rode a camel named Abraham on the grounds of the school, who from time to time enjoys a sip of Mountain Dew.

School officials described Abraham as a well-known camel in the Midlands for performing in the annual “Jesus is His Name” Christmas show and for his love of Mountain Dew.

The challenge Campbell set for her students was in conjunction with Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon’s district-wide Book Club Challenge.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

