Principal rides Mountain Dew drinking camel after students complete reading challenge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Annie Burnside Elementary School Principal Janet Campbell made her students a promise.

Campbell promised that if they read over 50,000 books by May 5, she would ride a camel. After her students read 63,7222 books, Campbell acted upon her promise.

On Tuesday, Campbell rode a camel named Abraham on the grounds of the school, who from time to time enjoys a sip of Mountain Dew.

School officials described Abraham as a well-known camel in the Midlands for performing in the annual “Jesus is His Name” Christmas show and for his love of Mountain Dew.

The challenge Campbell set for her students was in conjunction with Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon’s district-wide Book Club Challenge.

