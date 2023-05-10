SkyView
Lexington County law enforcement holds memorial service for their fallen

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A memorial service was held on Tuesday to highlight the service and sacrifice of law enforcement killed in the line of duty while working in Lexington County.

The service in particular honored Corporal Drew Barr of the City of Cayce Police Department and his name was unveiled on a memorial.

Barr was killed while responding to a call on April 24, 2022.

Barr’s mother attended the event and told WIS he died doing what he loved — serving the community.

“Drew lived every day like it was his last day,” Sonia Barr said. “He died doing what he loved to do.”

The chief of police also said the department has not forgotten the impact Drew made on their organization.

You can visit the memorial at the Lexington Square park.

