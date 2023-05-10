Free NARCAN vending machines available to newly released inmates in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new tool is available to newly released inmates in Lexington County with the goal of curbing overdoses.

Lexington Richland Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council is a non-profit dedicated to fighting addiction in Richland and Lexington Counties.

The organization is partnering with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and Detention Center to offer free Narcan.

It’s available to recently released inmates in a vending machine at the Detention Center.

According to the non profit, when former users have long periods between drug use they are much more likely to suffer from overdose if they use again.

