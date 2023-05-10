FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine wins again as humidity falls today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mainly sunny skies will remain in place for today, but highs take a step back to the lower 80s for most of the Midlands.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES .

Temperatures will fall a bit today, but still will warm into the low 80s with a humidity drop.

Mostly sunny and warm conditions will settle in for the rest of this week with a few more clouds into Friday.

Sun should win out again on Saturday with a high near 90.

More heat is looking more likely for Mother’s Day, with mid-90s possible.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Good morning everyone! Get ready for a wonderful Wednesday, with mainly sunny skies and highs back to the lower 80s.

The second half of next week looks nice in general, as a good deal of sun hold up, but highs will increase each day towards the weekend.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Sunshine remains for Saturday too, with some clouds mixing in, but highs look to make another jump to 90 degrees.

Hotter temps in the mid-90s are looking more likely into Mother’s Day! Keep checking back for updates!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: More sunshine with some clouds at times. Highs in the mid-80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm with highs in the upper mid-80s.

Saturday: Hotter with a good deal of sun. Highs around 90 degrees or just above.

Mother’s Day: Very hot with high temps pushing to the lower mid-90s. A few p.m. t-storms are possible.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.