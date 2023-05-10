21-year-old wins Bishopville’s historic mayoral race

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A 21-year-old businessman, community activist and online college student named Luke D. Giddings has won a historic mayoral race in Bishopville.

Officials confirmed Giddings beat the incumbent mayor and longtime house representative, 77-year-old Grady A. Brown with 351 votes.

Brown had 297 votes, according to officials.

The election took place Tuesday, with ballots opening at 7 a.m.

Giddings has made history as the youngest running candidate and now, mayor of Bishopville.

Mayor-elect Griddings posted the following statement on his Facebook page shortly after the election results:

“My fellow citizens, WE DID IT!!!

I am humbled and honored to come before you tonight as your newly elected Mayor! I want to begin by thanking each and every one of you for your support, your trust, and your faith in me. I promise to work tirelessly to live up to the expectations you have placed upon me.

As I take on this new role, I am keenly aware of the challenges that lie ahead of us. Our city is facing many complex issues, from economic development to infrastructure to public safety. But I am also optimistic about the future of our community. I believe that if we work together, we can overcome any obstacle and build a brighter future for all of us.

My vision for our city is one of progress, growth, and prosperity. I want to see our community thrive, and I believe that we have the resources, the talent, and the drive to make that happen. But I also know that we can’t do it alone. We need to work together, as a team, to achieve our goals.

As your Mayor, I promise to be a leader who listens, who communicates openly and honestly, and who is committed to making our city the best it can be. I will work hard to build bridges, to foster collaboration, and to create an environment of trust and respect. I will be accessible, responsive, and accountable to all of you.

But I can’t do it alone. I need your help. I need your ideas, your energy, and your passion. I need you to be engaged, to be involved, and to be committed to the future of our city. Together, we can achieve great things.

So let’s get to work. Let’s roll up our sleeves and get busy. Let’s build a city that we can all be proud of. Thank you again for this incredible honor. I look forward to serving you as your Mayor, and I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together. God bless you and may God always bless the city of Bishopville!

Luke D. Giddings

Mayor-Elect of Bishopville, SC”

