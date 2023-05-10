One woman dead, Two children in critical condition after crash at Columbia intersection

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two children are in critical condition after a crash involving three cars at the intersection of Trenholm Road and South Beltline Boulevard.

The Columbia Police Department (CPD) the crash happened Tuesday just after 5 p.m. when a vehicle with seven passengers attempted to make a left turn on Trenholm Road going west and did not yield.

The car then crashed into another stopped at the intersection’s red light. The car carrying the seven passengers also hit another car on Trenholm Road.

The occupants of the car that failed to yield were a woman who died at the scene and two children who are now in critical condition, police said Wednesday.

Police said the children were not restrained at the time of the incident.

All other passengers involved in the crash were not seriously hurt, police stated.

Authorities have not identified the woman or said if the children were related to her.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office said the woman’s death is still under investigation.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.