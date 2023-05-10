SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

1 dead after shooting at medical center in Virginia

Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical...
Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - One person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center North Hospital in Richmond, Virginia, WWBT reported.

Police were called to the hospital just after midnight Wednesday for reports of an active threat.

Officers quickly responded and found a man shot in the stairwell.

The victim died shortly after the shooting.

Police said a male suspect was quickly taken into custody.

The shooting happened after the two men got into a fight, according to authorities.

Authorities said they believe the suspect and the victim knew each other, but their exact relationship is under investigation.

Police say no patients at the hospital were involved in the shooting, and there is no active threat.

A joint investigation between VCU Police and the Richmond Police Department into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alkeena Hackett was arrested with trafficking fentanyl.
Correctional officer charged with trafficking fentanyl
Camden High School student Chase Newman died following a boating collision on Wateree River...
New details on Kershaw County teen who died following boating incident
Nearly a dozen people, including teenagers, injured after shooting at Richland County park
Teens charged in Richland County park mass shooting being tried as juveniles
Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration
A Richland County school was placed on secure status this afternoon after an unidentified...
Elementary placed on secure status after man drives onto campus with gunshot wound

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine wins again as humidity falls today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine wins again as humidity falls today
Children's book author Kouri Richins has been charged with her husband's killing.
Children's book author charged in husband's killing
FILE - Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., speaks during a hearing of the House Oversight and...
Federal bank records emerge as focus of GOP’s Biden probes
The Texas House expelled Rep. Bryan Slaton after he was accused of sexual misconduct with a...
Texas House votes to expel State Rep. Bryan Slaton over inappropriate sexual conduct