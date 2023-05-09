SkyView
Winnsboro experiencing issues with smell and taste of water
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - Community members in Winnsboro may be experiencing issues with the smell and taste of their water.

Winnsboro town manager Jason Taylor said the town is having issues with the taste and smell of the water right now but that it is completely safe and passes all South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) testing requirements.

Taylor said the primary problem may be an algae bloom occurring at the Town’s reservoirs.

Taylor added the town will be flushing all elevated storage tanks to ensure is not a contributing factor to the smell and taste of the water.

Town officials will also treat the reservoirs.

