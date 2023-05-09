We go together like... You know the song. Grease is at Town Theatre.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sandy and Danny. Dancing, singing, a love story. Drama. It must be Grease, and the production hits the stage at Town Theatre this Friday for what will be the season closer for Town’s 103rd season.

Caroline Quinn plays Sandy in Grease. And Lee Saxton has the role of Danny. Tickets will go quickly for this, so be sure to get your tickets so you can enjoy “Greased Lightning,” “We Go Together” and “Hopelessly Devoted to You.”

Grease opens this Friday, May 12 and runs through May 28th. Town Theatre is located on Sumter Street in downtown Columbia. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. The Sunday performances are at 3 p.m.

Also, the memberships for the 104th season are now available.Learn more and purchase tickets at https://towntheatre.com/grease/.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.