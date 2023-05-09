SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

We go together like... You know the song. Grease is at Town Theatre.

Sandy and Danny. Dancing, singing, a love story. Drama. It must be Grease.
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sandy and Danny. Dancing, singing, a love story. Drama. It must be Grease, and the production hits the stage at Town Theatre this Friday for what will be the season closer for Town’s 103rd season.

Caroline Quinn plays Sandy in Grease. And Lee Saxton has the role of Danny. Tickets will go quickly for this, so be sure to get your tickets so you can enjoy “Greased Lightning,” “We Go Together” and “Hopelessly Devoted to You.”

Grease opens this Friday, May 12 and runs through May 28th. Town Theatre is located on Sumter Street in downtown Columbia. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. The Sunday performances are at 3 p.m.

Also, the memberships for the 104th season are now available.Learn more and purchase tickets at https://towntheatre.com/grease/.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacy Wright (left) and Shajuan Johnson (right) were arrested in connection with a large amount...
Suspects arrested in connection with large amount of fentanyl, heroin
Alkeena Hackett was arrested with trafficking fentanyl.
Correctional officer charged with trafficking fentanyl
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office described the child to be approximately three years old...
Parents of child found alone in Orangeburg County identified
A police car.
Richland County road rage incident causes fatal shooting, deputies say
Camden High School student Chase Newman died following a boating collision on Wateree River...
New details on Kershaw County teen who died following boating incident

Latest News

Talkin' Trash Tuesday: Honoring Connie Vaugh of West Columbia
Talkin' Trash Tuesday: Honoring Connie Vaugh of West Columbia
Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: West Columbia resident, Connie Vaughn, has picked up “a ton” of litter
Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: West Columbia resident, Connie Vaughn, has picked up “a ton” of litter
Town Theatre Presents Grease
Town Theatre Presents Grease
National Nurses Week: The growing program at CIU despite the nursing shortage continues
National Nurses Week: The growing program at CIU despite the nursing shortage continues