Tickets now available for Senator Tim Scott’s major announcement

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIS) - Tickets to witness Senator Tim Scott’s major announcement in Charleston are now available.

A press release read the Charleston native will make an announcement during a Faith in American Town Hall at Charleston Southern University on Monday, May 22.

Officials said doors will open at 9:30 a.m. The program will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Officials said tickets can be found here. Those interested in attending the announcement can register here.

“I believe this so thoroughly that it is time to take the Faith in America Tour, not just on the road and not just an exploratory committee, but it is time to make the final step,” said Tim Scott, “It is time we win back America for our conservative cause.”

