Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: West Columbia resident, Connie Vaughn, has picked up “a ton” of litter

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday, a West Columbia woman has picked up about 1,600 pounds of trash since 2017 - on her own. My shoutout this week goes to Connie Vaughn who makes many parts of West Columbia look better.

Awhile back she contacted Palmetto Pride. The anti-litter organization gave Connie 50-gallon garbage bags, gloves, and grabbers. Connie started picking up small bags of litter in her neighborhood. That then spread to cleaning up Kensington Road, South Woodside Parkway, Augusta Highway, Orchard Drive, and so many others.

Connie has picked up tossed TV’s, computers, and clothes. She even found a discarded gun on Orchard Drive a month ago. Sadly, she has spent as many as four hours cleaning up all the litter in an area - only to return to see more litter thrown there.

Connie says she has received a lot of support from the City of West Columbia and West Columbia City Council. She says they have jumped in to help when she’s unable to pick up something by herself. People ask Connie why she does it when the trash will just be right back out there. She says it’s because she cares about her city and takes pride in how it looks.

Connie Vaughn of West Columbia - a big Talkin’ Trash Tuesday hug to you. Thanks for what you do.And if you’re interested in starting a neighborhood cleanup, contact Palmetto Pride at https://www.palmettopride.org/.

