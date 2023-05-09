Superintendent search: School board members meet with consultants

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District Two is moving forward when it comes to searching for a new superintendent.

School board members met with consultants at the Institute of Innovation building as a step in their search process.

Consultants asked school board members to prioritize the criteria they want the next superintendent to have.

A few of the requirements the board members spoke on were a proven track record, high but healthy expectations, promoting from within, and someone who shows empathy.

The meeting was set to be held in executive session, but members of the board made the move to make the meeting public.

Vice Chair, Dr. Monica E. Scott says “People wanted to see what the discussion was going to be about. What we were going to share. We heard them and we decided to have it out in a public setting and it’s going extremely well. So people in the public, thank you, we heard you we wanted your opinion and we value you.”

Consultants are asking the board members to get their list down to four criteria.

The School District has three public meetings set, so parents and the public can be involved in the hiring process.

