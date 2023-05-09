Students take center stage at awards ceremony

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hats go off to some outstanding students in the Richland School District Two.

Thirty-Three students and their families were recognized during the 2022 - 2023 Turnaround Awards Ceremony.

The students got a trophy for showing amazing academic achievement and growth.

The Keynote Speaker was the district-wide teacher of the year Tracey Mason.

She told the students “They can reach all their goals.”

Student Meg Gill at Richland School District Two 2022 - 2023 Turnaround Awards Ceremony (Ty Wilson)

Eleventh-grader at Blythewood High School Meg Gill says winning the award is special.

Gill gives all the credit to the people around her.

Meg Gill says “Oh, I am honestly just honored to have the people here that are with me. They help hold me up when I am at my worst and not at my best. They have helped me so much to get to where I am. My lacrosse coach, I want to make sure to say thank you to Coach Woodruff. She’s also helped me a lot. She just keeps me going, keeps me on my school work and studying. It’s just a great support system I have.”

When Meg graduates she wants to attend Appalachian State University and major in Biology.

Some of the School Board members came out to show their support to the winners and their families.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.