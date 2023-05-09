Soda City Live: United Way of the Midlands Power of the Purse fundraising event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - United Way of the Midlands’ Women in Philanthropy is gearing up to host their twenty-first annual Power of the Purse event.

It is one of their BIGGEST fundraising events of the year and proceeds from the event provide limitless resources for local organizations.

Women in Philanthropy raises funds for grants benefiting programs that support women’s and children’s causes in the Midlands, like Calhoun County First Steps and The Cooperative Ministry.

The event will take place on Thursday, May 8, at the Columbia Museum of Art with a start time of 6:30 p.m.

