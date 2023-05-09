Soda City Live: Share the gift of financial literacy with your kids through the Financial Rewire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If we could go back in time with everything we know now, many of us would hopefully take the experience to make a difference in our own lives.

When it comes to financial literacy, that desire may be even greater.

The Financial Rewire aims to teach middle and high school students the fundamentals of finances before they enter the real world.

The other great thing about teaching young children about finances is while you’re helping your children learn the ins and outs of financial literacy, you can also learn yourself.

