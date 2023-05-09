SkyView
Soda City Live: Gift ideas for Nurse Appreciation Month and Week

By Sierra Artemus
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - May is National Nurses Month and this week is Nurse Appreciation Week.

What better way to show your appreciation to a local nurse or nurse you know than by gifting them with some new scrubs?

Level Up Scrubs and More doesn’t only just cater to those in the medical profession and they don’t just have scrubs.

They have shoes, stethoscopes, socks, and more and many of their items can also be customized.

They have something for cosmetologists, students, and others.

Level Up Scrubs and More
Level Up Scrubs and More(Level Up Scrubs and More)

