SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Robert De Niro, at 79, becomes a father for the 7th time

FILE - Robert De Niro attends the world premiere of "Amsterdam" at Alice Tully Hall on Sunday,...
FILE - Robert De Niro attends the world premiere of "Amsterdam" at Alice Tully Hall on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in New York. De Niro has welcomed another child. The 79-year-old is now the father of seven. A representative for De Niro confirmed the birth to The Associated Press but said no other details or statement were expected.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

((AP) - Robert De Niro has welcomed another child. The 79-year-old is now the father of seven.

A representative for De Niro confirmed the birth to The Associated Press on Tuesday but said no other details or statement were expected.

The Oscar winner is also a parent to Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, from his first marriage; and twins, Julian and Aaron, 27; Elliot, 24; and Helen Grace, 11, from his second marriage.

De Niro is currently promoting the new comedy “About My Father,” which opens on May 26.

De Niro is a two-time Oscar winner for his supporting role in “The Godfather: Part II” and best actor in “Raging Bull.” In 2011, he was also honored with the Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award for his impact on the world of entertainment and awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom five years later.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacy Wright (left) and Shajuan Johnson (right) were arrested in connection with a large amount...
Suspects arrested in connection with large amount of fentanyl, heroin
Alkeena Hackett was arrested with trafficking fentanyl.
Correctional officer charged with trafficking fentanyl
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office described the child to be approximately three years old...
Parents of child found alone in Orangeburg County identified
A police car.
Richland County road rage incident causes fatal shooting, deputies say
Camden High School student Chase Newman died following a boating collision on Wateree River...
New details on Kershaw County teen who died following boating incident

Latest News

Winnsboro experiencing issues with smell and taste of water
Winnsboro experiencing issues with smell and taste of water
A 3-year-old was among those killed at a Dallas area mall.
Children killed in mall shooting mourned
FILE - Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joe Kapp is hauled down by Kansas City Chiefs' Jerry Mays...
Former Vikings, Cal QB Joe Kapp dies at age 85
FILE - This photo shows a woman getting a mammogram. A task force released a proposed update to...
Start mammograms at 40, not 50, a US health panel recommends
This photo posted to a GoFundMe page shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson on their wedding day in...
Groom recovering at home after golf cart crash that killed bride, mom says