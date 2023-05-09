Residents vote on three city council seats up for election in Forest Acres

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - Residents in the City of Forest Acres are voting on three city council offices on Tuesday.

The office of Mayor and two council seats are on the election ballot.

The City says they hold an election for two of the four council seats every two years and they each serve four-year terms.

Mayor Frank Brunson announced his retirement after 28 years in February.

