New details on Kershaw County teen who died following boating incident

The 15-year-old boy who died in a fatal boating incident has been identified by friends and family as Chase Newman.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero and Andrew Fancher
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The 15-year-old boy who died in a fatal boating incident has been identified by friends and family as Chase Wyatt Newman.

“He was a kind soul, loving child, lit up the room when he walked in it, gave the best hugs and had the best laugh. You couldn’t help but love him,” said Newsman’s aunt, Misty Walker’Poston.

Kershaw County’s Coroner David West said the Camden High School student died following a boating collision on Wateree River near Pine Tree Creek Friday at 10:16 p.m.

West confirmed to WIS his grandson was the driver of the boat in which Newman was a passenger.

“I’m heartbroken,” West said.

West said one boat driven by Newman’s friend crashed into the boat driven by his grandson. West said his grandson tried his best to turn away from the boat but they still collided.

Newman was propped up on the side of the deck of the boat and when it struck, West stated.

When West was called to the scene of the crash as a coroner, he said “It floored me,” when he realized that this was his grandson’s friend.

Family and friends of Newman told WIS their lives will never be the same after learning of the incident.

“Everybody’s devastated. We know everything happens for a reason, we just don’t know why,” said Walker’Poston, “We just ask for everybody’s prayers and thoughts, especially his parents and his sister. It’s been a tough week.”

According to his obituary, Newman enjoyed hunting, golfing, fishing, basketball and snow skiing.

Newman was an avid member of the Camden Gold Team, the Camden Country Club and the Pleasant Hill Hunting Club, according to his loved ones.

“He was a wonderful student, athlete and friend, and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. At Camden High we are a family and we care deeply about all of our students and staff, so when a tragic loss occurs it is very emotional for us all. We will have additional counselors and social workers present to support our students and staff this week. Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with this family in the difficult days ahead, ”said Camden High School’s principal Lesley Corner.

When describing the state of his grandson, West said “He’s a basket case. All he does is stare at the wall. He knew the kid real well.”

West said he is still investigating Newman’s death. The autopsy is being done by a third-party contractor, The Newberry Pathology Group.

Sheriff Lee Boan said the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the incident.

Newman’s family said his funeral will be held Thursday.

Newman’s aunt encourages Kershaw County boaters to engage in safety courses which you can find on SCDNR’s website.

